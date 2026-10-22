Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Settlers said to assault Palestinian, breaking his arm

Today, 8:32 pm
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Palestinian media outlets report that settlers assaulted a Palestinian man named Shadi al-Adam as he was passing through the Wadi Sa’ir area north of Hebron overnight.

Adam’s arm was broken in the attack.

No further details about the incident have been publicized.

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