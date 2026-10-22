Settlers said to assault Palestinian, breaking his arm

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers assaulted a Palestinian man named Shadi al-Adam as he was passing through the Wadi Sa’ir area north of Hebron overnight.

Adam’s arm was broken in the attack.

No further details about the incident have been publicized.

האלימות ממשיכה גם היום – מתנחלים תקפו ופצעו מספר פלסטינים בכפר סעיר. המתנחלים גם שברו את ידו של אחד מהם. כמובן שהם מתגאים במעשים ולקחו עליהם אחריות בקבוצת הוואצאפ שלהם "חדשות אנש". צה"ל יעצור אותם כמו שהוא עצר 90 פעילי זכויות אדם בטייבה אתמול? סתם, התשובה כבר ברורה. pic.twitter.com/otrv9LBYVo — Arbel – ארבל ???? (@ArbelReports) October 22, 2026