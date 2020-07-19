The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Turkey says 27 IS suspects arrested in Istanbul
Turkish police have detained 27 people in Istanbul over suspected links to the Islamic State group Sunday, state-run media says.
The Anadolu news agency reports that the suspects were held in simultaneous early morning raids by anti-terrorist police in 15 districts across Istanbul as they allegedly prepared to carry out attacks.
The agency says the alleged attacks were in response to recent social media posts that insulted the Prophet Muhammad and that a “large number” of documents and digital material was recovered during the searches.
Turkey has suffered a number of attacks by Islamic State militants over the last five years, including the bombing of a peace rally in the capital Ankara in October 2015 that killed 102 people.
— AP
Six arrested at Jerusalem protest released, with conditions
Five of the people arrested during demonstrations in Jerusalem Saturday night and early Sunday have been freed, but given restraining orders keeping them away from the Prime Minister’s Residence until July 28, the Walla news site reports.
A sixth person has been sent to house arrest for five days.
Health Ministry officials says pools fine, hospitals in crisis
Deputy Health Ministry head Itamar Grotto tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee that there is no epidemiological data to show that pools are a major source of infections, indicating they are likely safe.
“Most pools have reopened gradually around the world,” he tells lawmakers reviewing the latest set of government restrictions, which would shut beaches on weekends, but leave pools open.
But he also warns that numbers of Israelis needing to be hospitalized will only continue to surge even if a full lockdown is imposed right now.
“We have over 550 coronavirus patients hospitalized and the crush is creating a crisis. From the moment someone is infected until they degrade to serious condition is about two weeks. We can look ahead with worry because even if we shut the whole economy and force everyone to remain at home, we will see the spread continuing.
According to current Health Ministry data, there are 649 patients hospitalized, including 238 in serious condition.
The data shows three major hospitals at 100 percent capacity or higher in their coronavirus wards, including Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem, which is at 184% capacity. Two more hospitals are at 94% capacity and another nine are at 50% or higher.
