Technion researchers developing cheap, fast coronavirus test kit

A team of researchers at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa says it is developing a home kit that would enable people to be quickly and inexpensively tested for the coronavirus, without the need for elaborate lab equipment.

The kit would only need two test tubes and a container with hot water, Haaretz reports, adding that the team is claiming a 99% accuracy rate.

The report says the kit has successfully identified the virus in saliva samples, tests that unlike those that use swabs do not require expertise.

The research is being led by Dr. Naama Geva-Zatorsky, who says the test yields results in less than an hour.