Trial date finalized for Charlie Hebdo attacks

Fourteen people will go on trial in Paris next May over the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and other targets that heralded a wave of jihadist strikes on France, judicial sources said Wednesday.

The trial will take place from May 4 to July 10, lawyers and a judicial source tell AFP.

Seventeen people were killed over three days in and around Paris in January 2015 in the attacks.

Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said killed 12 people on January 7 at the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris, including some of France’s best known cartoonists.

Over the following two days, a third gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, shot dead a young policewoman and killed four people at a Jewish supermarket.

All three gunmen, who had claimed allegiance to jihadist groups, were killed by police.

The 14 accused are suspected of having provided logistical aid to the attackers.

The case will be heard by a special court seated, for logistical reasons, in a new, bigger building in the extreme northwest of Paris and not the Palace of Justice in the center that would ordinarily have hosted it, the sources said.

— AFP