Turkey virus app raises snitching concerns

Turkey’s coronavirus tracking app is facing fire from privacy advocates for adding a feature allowing users to report social distancing rule violations, with the option to send photos.

Critics say the function breaches civil liberties and promotes a “culture of denunciation.”

Turkish officials counter that the measure is needed to save lives and does not violate laws protecting individual rights.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, says the health ministry’s entire pandemic tracking system — which includes the app — makes “us even stronger against the virus.”

