Netanyahu scolds visiting UK FM for rejecting Iran sanctions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly expressed disappointment over the UK’s opposition to snapping back sanctions on Iran, in a meeting with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu tells Raab that Israel expects the UK to change its stance toward Iran and join the US push for restoring sanctions, according to a statement carried by Hebrew language media.

“Look at Iran’s aggressiveness today without a nuclear weapon. What a huge danger it will be for the whole world if it got a nuclear weapon.”

The UK on Thursday joined other members of the Security Council in rebuffing a bid by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reinstate the sanctions, despite the US having abandoned the deal, at Israel’s urging, in 2018.