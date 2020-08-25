Netanyahu denies asking Ukraine to limit pilgrimage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seemingly pushing back against claims by Ukraine’s president that he asked Kyiv to limit the number of Jewish pilgrims allowed to visit Uman for the Jewish New Year.

“As made clear in a joint statement of Israel and Ukraine published last week, the prime minister and president advised not going to Uman because of the virus situation, but noted and emphasized that it is [the responsibility of] those who decide to go to Uman to keep to health guidelines,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office says, according to Ynet.

Last week, coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu sent a letter to Ukraine’s president asking him to limit or ban Israeli pilgrims from visiting the town, which normally sees some 30,000 Jewish pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah.

The move drew anger from ultra-Orthodox politicians in Netanyahu’s coalition.