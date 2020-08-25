The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu denies asking Ukraine to limit pilgrimage
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seemingly pushing back against claims by Ukraine’s president that he asked Kyiv to limit the number of Jewish pilgrims allowed to visit Uman for the Jewish New Year.
“As made clear in a joint statement of Israel and Ukraine published last week, the prime minister and president advised not going to Uman because of the virus situation, but noted and emphasized that it is [the responsibility of] those who decide to go to Uman to keep to health guidelines,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office says, according to Ynet.
Last week, coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu sent a letter to Ukraine’s president asking him to limit or ban Israeli pilgrims from visiting the town, which normally sees some 30,000 Jewish pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah.
The move drew anger from ultra-Orthodox politicians in Netanyahu’s coalition.
Gantz speaks to UAE counterpart on defense cooperation
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks on the phone with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Ahmad al-Bowardi for the first time, their offices say.
“We share important security interests. Cooperation will strengthen the stability of the region,” Gantz’s office says.
According to a statement by the Emirates’ official news agency WAM, al-Bowardi, UAE minister of state for defense affairs, and Gantz expressed their hope that a proposed normalization treaty between the two countries would “strengthen the opportunities for peace and stability in the region,” as well as channels for communication and strong bilateral relations between the countries.
— Judah Ari Gross and Aaron Boxerman
US FDA chief sorry for overstating plasma benefits
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.
Scientists and medical experts have been pushing back against the claims about the treatment since President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that the FDA had decided to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies.
Trump hailed the decision as a historic breakthrough even though the treatment’s value has not been established. The announcement on the eve of Trump’s Republican National Convention raised suspicions that it was politically motivated to offset critics of the president’s handling of the pandemic.
Hahn had echoed Trump in saying that 35 more people out of 100 would survive the coronavirus if they were treated with the plasma. That claim vastly overstated preliminary findings of the Mayo Clinic observation.
Young ultra-Orthodox men were among the first participants in the study and have made up a large percentage of plasma donors.
The 35% figure drew condemnation from other scientists and some former FDA officials, who called on Hahn to correct the record.
“I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction, not an absolute risk reduction,” Hahn tweeted.
— AP and JTA
Ukraine says it will limit Uman pilgrimage
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will limit the entry of Jewish pilgrims for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah next month.
Zelensky tells ministers the move comes at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from his official press service.
The announcement does not say how many Hasidic pilgrims will be allowed to visit Uman, which normally sees some 30,000 visitors, most of them from Israel, visit the gravesite of Rabbi Nahman of Bratslav.
Netanyahu and coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu have been pushing for a ban on Israelis visiting the pilgrimage site, fearing it will become a vector for a large outbreak.
Ukraine is one of the few countries that allow in Israeli nationals.
Turkey virus app raises snitching concerns
Turkey’s coronavirus tracking app is facing fire from privacy advocates for adding a feature allowing users to report social distancing rule violations, with the option to send photos.
Critics say the function breaches civil liberties and promotes a “culture of denunciation.”
Turkish officials counter that the measure is needed to save lives and does not violate laws protecting individual rights.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, says the health ministry’s entire pandemic tracking system — which includes the app — makes “us even stronger against the virus.”
— AFP
Sudanese PM says transition government cannot make peace with Israel
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk says that the Sudanese government cannot normalize with Israel until after the political transition.
“The transitional phase in Sudan is led by a broad coalition with a specific agenda: to complete the transition process and achieve peace and stability in the country, leading to free elections. The transitional government does not have a mandate beyond these tasks to decide on normalization with Israel. This matter will be decided upon after the duties of the transitional government are completed,” Hamdouk says in a statement.
Since the 2018-9 Sudanese revolution, the country has been led by a transitional government composed of a military leader — Abdel Fattah Burhan — and a civilian head of state — Prime Minister Abuallah Hamdouk. The transitional period is slated to end in 2022.
— Aaron Boxerman
Moroccan prime minister indicates ties with Israel still possible
Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani has reportedly walked back comments in which he said Rabat would not normalize relations with Israel.
El Othmani tells French-language news site Le360 that his comments were made in his capacity as leader of the Islamist PJD party, and not as prime minister.
“We refuse any normalization with the Zionist entity because this emboldens it to go further in breaching the rights of the Palestinian people,” El Othmani told the party on Saturday.
Israel releases pictures of Palmyra from new spy satellite
The Defense Ministry has released some of the first photographs taken by Israel’s newest spy satellite, showing ancient ruins in the central Syrian city of Palmyra.
On July 6, the Defense Ministry launched the Ofek 16 into orbit and a week later activated its powerful camera arrays, but did not release the images taken by the satellite until now.
The three detailed black-and-white photographs focused on two main sites in Palmyra: a Roman amphitheater and the Temple of Bel, or Ba’al.
A Defense Ministry spokesperson says there is no hidden significance to the specific locations in Syria.
In 2018, shortly after Israel launched the satellite’s predecessor, the Ofek 11, the Defense Ministry released its first images, showing Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s palace, in what was seen as a tacit threat against the strongman, who is closely allied with Iran and the Hezbollah terror group.
— Judah Ari Gross
Arab towns a ‘catastrophe,’ virus czar warns
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says at a press conference that Arab-majority areas are seeing a large spike in coronavirus infections.
“Local authorities in Arab areas see it, feel very very unsettled, because this is creating infection cycles,” he says. “I call on Arab society and leaders to act. This is a catastrophe.”
He notes that his continuing opposition to lockdown measures, but says that Israel’s infection rate is among the highest in the world, creating a “complicated situation, perhaps among the most complicated in the world.”
Gamzu says Israel has reached a point where it is seeing 400 deaths a month.
He also aims fire at Haredi politicians pushing flights to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah, which he vociferously opposed.
“I’m not considering leaving the position, but if I’m not given the tools to bring down morbidity, I have nothing to do in the post,” he says.
Abbas criticizes Israel-UAE deal in talks with Raab
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas criticizes what he calls “the illusion of peace for peace,” during a meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, according to the PA official WAFA news agency.
“Peace will not be achieved by jumping over the Palestinians to normalize relations with Arab states. It will not be achieved in the form of the illusion of peace for peace. Rather, it will be done on the basis of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, which say that a peace agreement is to be concluded with the Palestinians first,” Abbas says.
Abbas was referring to statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the recent agreement to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates signaled “peace for peace.” Previous treaties with Arab states, Netanyahu has said, were based on exchanging “land for peace.”
A joint statement released by the United States, Israel and the UAE earlier this month said that Israel agreed to suspend its plan to annex parts of the West Bank in exchange for a full normalization of relations. The PA has accused the UAE of stabbing the Palestinian cause in the back by agreeing to peace with Israel before an Israeli-Palestinian agreement.
Raab is in the region pushing for a restart of Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts and to urge Israel to fully abandon annexation plans.
— Aaron Boxerman
Netanyahu censures UK’s foreign minister over Iran stance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed disappointment over the UK’s opposition to snapping back sanctions on Iran, in a meeting with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in Jerusalem.
Netanyahu tells Raab that Israel expects the UK to change its stance toward Iran and join the US push for restoring sanctions, according to a statement from his office.
“Look at Iran’s aggression today, without a nuclear weapon. What a huge danger Iran would be to the entire world if it did get a nuclear weapon,” he says.
The UK on Thursday joined other members of the Security Council in rebuffing a bid by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reinstate the sanctions, despite the US having abandoned the deal, at Israel’s urging, in 2018.
There is no immediate statement from Raab or his office.
IAEA chief hints at disagreements with Iran
IAEA head Rafael Grossi says the UN nuclear agency’s relationship is “intense” and some issues remain open, as he makes his first trip to Tehran.
“We have encountered a couple of points [where] we need still to find agreement,” he said.
“We have, with Iran, a large number of questions which we are working [on] together,” Grossi said. “This is going to continue.”
— AP
Gazans mass to mourn Islamic Jihad members, breaking virus lockdown
In violation of a coronavirus lockdown, thousands of mourners are packing the streets of the al-Shuja’iyyeh neighborhood in Gaza City for the funeral of four members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed yesterday in an explosion, according to reports in Palestinian media.
Hamas health authorities ordered a 48-hour total lockdown yesterday after several coronavirus cases were discovered in al-Magahazi camp. To comply with lockdown regulations, a senior official in Islamic Jihad announced the funeral would be for “the families of the martyrs only.”
The four Islamic Jihad members were killed yesterday in an apparent accident, while preparing explosives, although Islamic Jihad says that it “holds Israel responsible for every drop of blood spilled” in the coastal enclave.
— Aaron Boxerman
Shin Bet says stabbing last week may have been terror, not fight
A stabbing last week in the central town of Rosh Ha’ayin, in which an Israeli man was seriously injured, is suspected of being a terror attack, not the result of a scuffle, as it was initially described, the Shin Bet security service says, after a gag order on the case is lifted.
The Israeli man visited a construction site where he reportedly owned an apartment that was being built last Saturday afternoon. Inside, he was stabbed multiple times, but managed to get outside the street where he collapsed. A short while later he was found by a passerby who called an ambulance. He was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center in serious condition, police said at the time.
The suspect, who initially fled the scene, was arrested last Thursday in his hometown of Jenin, the security service says.
Initial reports about the stabbing indicated that it occurred during a fight of some kind. Later that day, police requested and received a court-issued gag order on the case.
— Judah Ari Gross
Ministers okay NIS 300 million for after-school programs
Ministers have agreed to budget NIS 300 million to subsidize after-school care for the upcoming year, according to Hebrew media reports.
The vote is held by telephone, Walla reports.
The programs, which keep kindergarten and elementary school students in school until 4 p.m., are seen as a necessity for many working parents.
Sudanese PM says great talks with Pompeo, mum on Israel peace
Sudanese leader Abdollah Hamdok says on Twitter that he had a “direct & transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan of #SSTL, bilateral relations & US government support,” referring to a state sponsors of terror blacklist.
Hamdok, who leads the civilian side of the transition government, does not mention normalization talks with Israel, which are generally being pushed by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military-led ruling sovereign council.
Great meeting with @SecPompeo, we had direct & transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan of #SSTL, bilateral relations & US government support to the CLTG.
I continue to look forward to positive tangible steps in supporting the glorious Sudanese revolution. pic.twitter.com/BiXOcZhGmk
— Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) August 25, 2020
Pompeo is set to meet with Burhan as well on Tuesday. His office does not immediately release a statement on the talks.
Pompeo lands in Sudan to talk peace with Israel
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Khartoum after flying on the first ever official direct flight from Tel Aviv.
Pompeo emerged from the plane after landing at the Khartoum International Airport wearing a face mask, as a protective measure against the coronavirus.
His motorcade then left the airport, heading to meetings with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
The State Department said ahead of the tour that Pompeo would discuss “continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”
In a tweet, Pompeo calls Israel “America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East,” and thanks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though not Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
Israel has long been America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East. Thank you to @IsraeliPM @netanyahu for a wonderful visit and constructive meetings and to @USAmbIsrael Friedman and the @usembassyjlm team for the work you do to keep our relationship strong.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020
— With AP
