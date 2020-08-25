Israel releases pictures of Palmyra from new spy satellite

The Defense Ministry has released some of the first photographs taken by Israel’s newest spy satellite, showing ancient ruins in the central Syrian city of Palmyra.

On July 6, the Defense Ministry launched the Ofek 16 into orbit and a week later activated its powerful camera arrays, but did not release the images taken by the satellite until now.

The three detailed black-and-white photographs focused on two main sites in Palmyra: a Roman amphitheater and the Temple of Bel, or Ba’al.

A Defense Ministry spokesperson says there is no hidden significance to the specific locations in Syria.

In 2018, shortly after Israel launched the satellite’s predecessor, the Ofek 11, the Defense Ministry released its first images, showing Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s palace, in what was seen as a tacit threat against the strongman, who is closely allied with Iran and the Hezbollah terror group.

— Judah Ari Gross