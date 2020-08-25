Pompeo arrives in Manama, phones MBZ to chat about Israel ties

The president of the UN Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all UN sanctions on Iran, drawing an angry rebuke from the US ambassador, who accuses opponents of supporting “terrorists.”

Indonesia’s ambassador to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, makes the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose the results of his polling of the views of all countries on the 15-member council.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the United States has the legal right to “snap back” UN sanctions, even though President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the UN Security Council.

All the council members, except the Dominican Republic, had informed the council president that the US administration’s action was illegal because Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

“Having contacted the members and received letters from many member countries it is clear to me that there is one member which has a particular position on the issues, while there are significant numbers of members who have contesting views,” Djani says at the end of a virtual meeting.

“In my view there is no consensus in the council,” Djani said. “Thus, the president is not in the position to take further action.“

The US mission to the UN later issues a statement saying that “the fact that some council members expressed disagreement with our legal position in an informal VTC (virtual meeting) does not have any legal effect.”

“The Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company in this matter in light of the unmistakable truth in guiding our actions,” US Ambassador Kelly Craft says. “I only regret that the other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists.”

