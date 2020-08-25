Analyst: Pompeo flubbed attempt to bully Sudan into ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo writes on Twitter that he discussed “deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council.

“Met with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan to reaffirm US support for the civilian-led transitional government and support for the deepening Israel-Sudan bilateral relationship,” reads a tweet on Pompeo’s official account.

Met with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan to reaffirm U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and support for the deepening Israel-Sudan bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/kwQ9BlsgeK — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020

He also tweets that he met with Hamdok “to underscore U.S. support for Sudan’s democratic transition and discuss Sudan’s commitment to deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” reads a tweet on his official account.

Pleased to meet with Sudanese Prime Minister @SudanPMHamdok today in Khartoum to underscore U.S. support for Sudan’s democratic transition and discuss Sudan’s commitment to deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship. pic.twitter.com/jVDOG75qzt — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020

Hamdok earlier described his meeting with Pompeo as “great” and tweeted in English that they had a “direct & transparent conversation” about removing Sudan from the US terror list, bilateral relations and the US government’s support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

However, he appeared to push back against the idea of making peace with Israel.

The prime minister urged the Trump administration not to link the removal of Sudan’s name from its list of state sponsors of terrorism to the normalization of ties with Israel, said Information Minister Fasial Saleh.

“The transitional government does not have the mandate … to decide on normalization with Israel. This matter will be decided after the completion of the transitional authority,” said Saleh. He was referring to the legislative body which has yet to be formed.