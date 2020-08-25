Arab towns a ‘catastrophe,’ virus czar warns

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says at a press conference that Arab-majority areas are seeing a large spike in coronavirus infections.

“Local authorities in Arab areas see it, feel very very unsettled, because this is creating infection cycles,” he says. “I call on Arab society and leaders to act. This is a catastrophe.”

He notes that his continuing opposition to lockdown measures, but says that Israel’s infection rate is among the highest in the world, creating a “complicated situation, perhaps among the most complicated in the world.”

Gamzu says Israel has reached a point where it is seeing 400 deaths a month.

He also aims fire at Haredi politicians pushing flights to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah, which he vociferously opposed.

“I’m not considering leaving the position, but if I’m not given the tools to bring down morbidity, I have nothing to do in the post,” he says.