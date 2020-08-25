The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Moroccan prime minister indicates ties with Israel still possible
Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani has reportedly walked back comments in which he said Rabat would not normalize relations with Israel.
El Othmani tells French-language news site Le360 that his comments were made in his capacity as leader of the Islamist PJD party, and not as prime minister.
“We refuse any normalization with the Zionist entity because this emboldens it to go further in breaching the rights of the Palestinian people,” El Othmani told the party on Saturday.
Israel releases pictures of Palmyra from new spy satellite
The Defense Ministry has released some of the first photographs taken by Israel’s newest spy satellite, showing ancient ruins in the central Syrian city of Palmyra.
On July 6, the Defense Ministry launched the Ofek 16 into orbit and a week later activated its powerful camera arrays, but did not release the images taken by the satellite until now.
The three detailed black-and-white photographs focused on two main sites in Palmyra: a Roman amphitheater and the Temple of Bel, or Ba’al.
A Defense Ministry spokesperson says there is no hidden significance to the specific locations in Syria.
In 2018, shortly after Israel launched the satellite’s predecessor, the Ofek 11, the Defense Ministry released its first images, showing Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s palace, in what was seen as a tacit threat against the strongman, who is closely allied with Iran and the Hezbollah terror group.
— Judah Ari Gross
Arab towns a ‘catastrophe,’ virus czar warns
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says at a press conference that Arab-majority areas are seeing a large spike in coronavirus infections.
“Local authorities in Arab areas see it, feel very very unsettled, because this is creating infection cycles,” he says. “I call on Arab society and leaders to act. This is a catastrophe.”
He notes that his continuing opposition to lockdown measures, but says that Israel’s infection rate is among the highest in the world, creating a “complicated situation, perhaps among the most complicated in the world.”
Gamzu says Israel has reached a point where it is seeing 400 deaths a month.
He also aims fire at Haredi politicians pushing flights to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah, which he vociferously opposed.
“I’m not considering leaving the position, but if I’m not given the tools to bring down morbidity, I have nothing to do in the post,” he says.
Abbas criticizes Israel-UAE deal in talks with Raab
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas criticizes what he calls “the illusion of peace for peace,” during a meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, according to the PA official WAFA news agency.
“Peace will not be achieved by jumping over the Palestinians to normalize relations with Arab states. It will not be achieved in the form of the illusion of peace for peace. Rather, it will be done on the basis of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, which say that a peace agreement is to be concluded with the Palestinians first,” Abbas says.
Abbas was referring to statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the recent agreement to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates signaled “peace for peace.” Previous treaties with Arab states, Netanyahu has said, were based on exchanging “land for peace.”
A joint statement released by the United States, Israel and the UAE earlier this month said that Israel agreed to suspend its plan to annex parts of the West Bank in exchange for a full normalization of relations. The PA has accused the UAE of stabbing the Palestinian cause in the back by agreeing to peace with Israel before an Israeli-Palestinian agreement.
Raab is in the region pushing for a restart of Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts and to urge Israel to fully abandon annexation plans.
— Aaron Boxerman
Netanyahu censures UK’s foreign minister over Iran stance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed disappointment over the UK’s opposition to snapping back sanctions on Iran, in a meeting with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in Jerusalem.
Netanyahu tells Raab that Israel expects the UK to change its stance toward Iran and join the US push for restoring sanctions, according to a statement from his office.
“Look at Iran’s aggression today, without a nuclear weapon. What a huge danger Iran would be to the entire world if it did get a nuclear weapon,” he says.
The UK on Thursday joined other members of the Security Council in rebuffing a bid by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reinstate the sanctions, despite the US having abandoned the deal, at Israel’s urging, in 2018.
There is no immediate statement from Raab or his office.
IAEA chief hints at disagreements with Iran
IAEA head Rafael Grossi says the UN nuclear agency’s relationship is “intense” and some issues remain open, as he makes his first trip to Tehran.
“We have encountered a couple of points [where] we need still to find agreement,” he said.
“We have, with Iran, a large number of questions which we are working [on] together,” Grossi said. “This is going to continue.”
— AP
Gazans mass to mourn Islamic Jihad members, breaking virus lockdown
In violation of a coronavirus lockdown, thousands of mourners are packing the streets of the al-Shuja’iyyeh neighborhood in Gaza City for the funeral of four members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed yesterday in an explosion, according to reports in Palestinian media.
جنازة شهداء الشجاعية قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/NSyXYwlUI2
— حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) August 25, 2020
Hamas health authorities ordered a 48-hour total lockdown yesterday after several coronavirus cases were discovered in al-Magahazi camp. To comply with lockdown regulations, a senior official in Islamic Jihad announced the funeral would be for “the families of the martyrs only.”
The four Islamic Jihad members were killed yesterday in an apparent accident, while preparing explosives, although Islamic Jihad says that it “holds Israel responsible for every drop of blood spilled” in the coastal enclave.
— Aaron Boxerman
Shin Bet says stabbing last week may have been terror, not fight
A stabbing last week in the central town of Rosh Ha’ayin, in which an Israeli man was seriously injured, is suspected of being a terror attack, not the result of a scuffle, as it was initially described, the Shin Bet security service says, after a gag order on the case is lifted.
The Israeli man visited a construction site where he reportedly owned an apartment that was being built last Saturday afternoon. Inside, he was stabbed multiple times, but managed to get outside the street where he collapsed. A short while later he was found by a passerby who called an ambulance. He was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center in serious condition, police said at the time.
The suspect, who initially fled the scene, was arrested last Thursday in his hometown of Jenin, the security service says.
Initial reports about the stabbing indicated that it occurred during a fight of some kind. Later that day, police requested and received a court-issued gag order on the case.
— Judah Ari Gross
Ministers okay NIS 300 million for after-school programs
Ministers have agreed to budget NIS 300 million to subsidize after-school care for the upcoming year, according to Hebrew media reports.
The vote is held by telephone, Walla reports.
The programs, which keep kindergarten and elementary school students in school until 4 p.m., are seen as a necessity for many working parents.
Sudanese PM says great talks with Pompeo, mum on Israel peace
Sudanese leader Abdollah Hamdok says on Twitter that he had a “direct & transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan of #SSTL, bilateral relations & US government support,” referring to a state sponsors of terror blacklist.
Hamdok, who leads the civilian side of the transition government, does not mention normalization talks with Israel, which are generally being pushed by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military-led ruling sovereign council.
Great meeting with @SecPompeo, we had direct & transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan of #SSTL, bilateral relations & US government support to the CLTG.
I continue to look forward to positive tangible steps in supporting the glorious Sudanese revolution. pic.twitter.com/BiXOcZhGmk
— Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) August 25, 2020
Pompeo is set to meet with Burhan as well on Tuesday. His office does not immediately release a statement on the talks.
Pompeo lands in Sudan to talk peace with Israel
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Khartoum after flying on the first ever official direct flight from Tel Aviv.
Pompeo emerged from the plane after landing at the Khartoum International Airport wearing a face mask, as a protective measure against the coronavirus.
His motorcade then left the airport, heading to meetings with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
The State Department said ahead of the tour that Pompeo would discuss “continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”
In a tweet, Pompeo calls Israel “America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East,” and thanks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though not Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
Israel has long been America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East. Thank you to @IsraeliPM @netanyahu for a wonderful visit and constructive meetings and to @USAmbIsrael Friedman and the @usembassyjlm team for the work you do to keep our relationship strong.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020
— With AP
