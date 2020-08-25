Sudanese PM says transition government cannot make peace with Israel

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk says that the Sudanese government cannot normalize with Israel until after the political transition.

“The transitional phase in Sudan is led by a broad coalition with a specific agenda: to complete the transition process and achieve peace and stability in the country, leading to free elections. The transitional government does not have a mandate beyond these tasks to decide on normalization with Israel. This matter will be decided upon after the duties of the transitional government are completed,” Hamdouk says in a statement.

Since the 2018-9 Sudanese revolution, the country has been led by a transitional government composed of a military leader — Abdel Fattah Burhan — and a civilian head of state — Prime Minister Abuallah Hamdouk. The transitional period is slated to end in 2022.

— Aaron Boxerman