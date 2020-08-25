Ukraine says it will limit Uman pilgrimage

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will limit the entry of Jewish pilgrims for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah next month.

Zelensky tells ministers the move comes at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from his official press service.

The announcement does not say how many Hasidic pilgrims will be allowed to visit Uman, which normally sees some 30,000 visitors, most of them from Israel, visit the gravesite of Rabbi Nahman of Bratslav.

Netanyahu and coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu have been pushing for a ban on Israelis visiting the pilgrimage site, fearing it will become a vector for a large outbreak.

Ukraine is one of the few countries that allow in Israeli nationals.