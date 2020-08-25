Pompeo lands in Sudan to talk peace with Israel
Pompeo in Sudan touts Israel as most important regional ally

US secretary of state thanks Netanyahu, but not Ashkenazi, for trip as he lands in Khartoum after first-ever direct flight from Tel Aviv

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 2:28 pm 0 Edit
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bump elbows, ahead of making a joint statement to the press after meeting in Jerusalem, on August 24, 2020. (DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.

2:32 pm

Ministers okay NIS 300 million for after-school programs

Ministers have agreed to budget NIS 300 million to subsidize after-school care for the upcoming year, according to Hebrew media reports.

The vote is held by telephone, Walla reports.

The programs, which keep kindergarten and elementary school students in school until 4 p.m., are seen as a necessity for many working parents.

2:31 pm

Sudanese PM says great talks with Pompeo, mum on Israel peace

Sudanese leader Abdollah Hamdok says on Twitter that he had a “direct & transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan of #SSTL, bilateral relations & US government support,” referring to a state sponsors of terror blacklist.

Hamdok, who leads the civilian side of the transition government, does not mention normalization talks with Israel, which are generally being pushed by  Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military-led ruling sovereign council.

Pompeo is set to meet with Burhan as well on Tuesday. His office does not immediately release a statement on the talks.

2:30 pm

Pompeo lands in Sudan to talk peace with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Khartoum after flying on the first ever official direct flight from Tel Aviv.

Pompeo emerged from the plane after landing at the Khartoum International Airport wearing a face mask, as a protective measure against the coronavirus.

His motorcade then left the airport, heading to meetings with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The State Department said ahead of the tour that Pompeo would discuss “continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”

In a tweet, Pompeo calls Israel “America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East,” and thanks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though not Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

— With AP

