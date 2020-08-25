Second cabinet member tests positive for virus in days

Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan (Likud) has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Knesset spokesperson says.

Yevarkan is the second member of the government to test positive for the virus in three days, after Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) tested positive on Sunday, sending several lawmakers into quarantine, including Yevarkan.

Yevarkan was present at the Knesset on Monday and lawmakers who were in contact with him are being asked to stay away from the plenum until further instructions are given, the spokesperson says.

On Monday, Yevarkan wrote on Facebook that he had met with Tamano-Shata last week, and was pulled out of a committee meeting on police violence after being told he needed to enter quarantine.

“Despite the fact that I keep Health Ministry rules and always wear a mask, it was decided that I should quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” he wrote on Facebook.

He added that he felt fine.

Lawmakers from across the spectrum have been criticized for disregarding their own rules regarding social distancing and mask-wearing, often appearing close together, and failing to cover their mouth and nose.