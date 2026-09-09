Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Iranian Guards say they attacked 2 US ships, 8 oil tankers in Hormuz after latest US strikes

By Reuters Today, 5:42 am
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it attacked two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf in response to what it calls a US attack on five Iranian tankers, Iranian state media reports, citing a statement from the IRGC.

The IRGC says it attacked 10 ships attempting to cross what it describes as a “prohibited and unsafe” area of the Strait of Hormuz.

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