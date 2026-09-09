Iranian Guards say they attacked 2 US ships, 8 oil tankers in Hormuz after latest US strikes
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it attacked two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf in response to what it calls a US attack on five Iranian tankers, Iranian state media reports, citing a statement from the IRGC.
The IRGC says it attacked 10 ships attempting to cross what it describes as a “prohibited and unsafe” area of the Strait of Hormuz.
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