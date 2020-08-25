Helmet cam footage shows arrest of terror suspect

The police have released footage from the helmet-camera of a counterterrorism police officer who was part of a late-night raid to arrest a suspected Palestinian terrorist believed to have carried out a stabbing attack last week.

In the video, the officers can be seen locating the suspect in a storage room in a building on the outskirts of Jenin, after first sending an attack dog into the structure.

“Out of concern that the suspect may be armed, the members of the [counterterrorism] unit sent an attack dog into the building, who located the suspect and assisted in the arrest,” the police says.

The police add that a knife was found in the suspect’s possession when he was arrested.

— Judah Ari Gross