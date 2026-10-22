Two reportedly killed in strike on vehicle in Gaza Strip

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that two people were killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Footage from the scene shows secondary explosions inside the vehicle following the initial strike, possibly due to the presence of flammable material.

The IDF has yet to comment.

شهيد في لقصف على ممركبة قي حى تل الهوا جنوب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/YXfZJGqC3B — Hanzala (@Hanzpal2) October 22, 2026

عاجل| مجمع الشفاء الطبي: شهيدان ومصابون في غارة إسرائيلية على مركبة بحي تل الهوى جنوب غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/xE18PBan5j — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 22, 2026