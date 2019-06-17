The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
URWP thanks Netanyahu for ministerial appointments
URWP’s Rafi Peretz releases a statement, on behalf of himself and MK Bezalel Smotrich. thanking Netanyahu for the ministerial appointments.
“I want to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for placing his faith in us by appointing us as ministers in his government, myself and my colleague MK Bezalel Smotrich… I want to be the education minister for every child in Israel… and recognize and cherish the value of teachers in Israel,” says Peretz.
— with Jacob Magid
Meretz leader blasts promotion of ‘messianic warmonger’ Smotrich
Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg condemns the appointments of URWP MK Bezalel Smotrich as transportation minister and security cabinet member and leader Rafi Peretz as education minister.
“Netanyahu just gave the people who want to turn Israel into a state of halacha [Jewish religious law] the keys and didn’t stop there, but rather also made sure to include a messianic warmonger in Israel’s [security] cabinet,” says Zandberg.
“Any deal — at the expense of Israeli citizens — is possible for Netanyahu in order to evade trial,” she says, referring to URWP’s support for advancing immunity for the prime minister from prosecution in three criminal cases against him.
Iran, Hamas agree to ‘confront dangers’ of US peace plan
Iran’s intelligence minister and top officials of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas have agreed to “confront the dangers” of Washington’s peace plan for the Middle East, state news agency IRNA reports Monday.
A Hamas source in Lebanon tells AFP the two sides held talks Saturday at the Iranian embassy in Beirut.
According to IRNA, Mahmoud Alavi met with Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Aruri and other officials including the movement’s representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdulhadi.
The two sides agreed on the need to “confront challenges and dangers arising from the US government’s insistence on imposing” its so called “deal of the century,” IRNA reports.
The US peace plan, yet to be unveiled, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say President Donald Trump’s policies have been blatantly biased in favor of Israel.
— AFP
Peretz tapped as education minister, Smotrich gets transportation
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints the Union of Right-Wing Parties’ Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich as ministers in his interim cabinet.
Peretz receives the education portfolio and Smotrich snags the Transportation Ministry, according to the Likud party.
Smotrich is also made a member of the high-level security cabinet and Peretz receives observer status.
“The sides agreed to fully uphold the status quo on matters of religion and state as was custom in Israel for decades,” the statement says. Likud and URWP also agreed to maintain their “deep partnership” in the upcoming September elections.
Netanyahu recently angered Smotrich after giving the Justice Ministry coveted by the URWP No. 2 to Likud MK Amir Ohana. The move came after Smotrich voiced support for Israel being governed by Jewish religious law.
Judge rejects request to amend Sara Netanyahu verdict
A Jerusalem judge rejects a request by district prosecutors to correct what they said was an error in the verdict of Sara Netanyahu, who was convicted the previous day of illegally procuring catering services at the Prime Minister’s Residence.
The meals were not ordered to provide food for hosted dignitaries, as the verdict currently states, but rather primarily to feed the Netanyahu family, prosecutors claimed in papers filed at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.
“The State Prosecutor’s Office seeks to correct an erroneous statement that deviates from the facts of the indictment agreed upon in the plea bargain and seeks to clarify that the indictment relates only to private meals and not to official or diplomatic meals,” judicial officials said in a statement earlier on Monday.
Judge Avital Chen turns down the request.
French-Israeli billionaire Drahi acquires Sotheby’s in $3.7 billion deal
French-Israeli telecoms and media mogul Patrick Drahi is acquiring Sotheby’s auction house, one of the world’s biggest art brokers, in a $3.7 billion deal, the British-founded company announces.
Drahi, the billionaire head of the Altice empire which owns Virgin Mobile and several French media houses including BFM news channel and Liberation newspaper, is paying $57 per share to acquire Sotheby’s through his company BidFair USA, the art house says.
The deal sees Sotheby’s return to private ownership after 31 years as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.
Drahi’s offer represents a 61 percent increase over Sotheby’s closing price on Friday.
“Known for his commitment to innovation and ingenuity, Patrick founded and leads some of the most successful telecommunications, media and digital companies in the world,” Tad Smith, Sotheby’s CEO, says in the statement.
“This acquisition will provide Sotheby’s with the opportunity to accelerate the successful program of growth initiatives of the past several years in a more flexible private environment,” he adds.
— AFP
Iran claims CIA agents arrested as ‘large US cyber espionage network’ busted
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani is claiming CIA agents were recently arrested when authorities busted a “large US cyber espionage network,” according to Reuters.
Details on the alleged operation are scant, though it was apparently uncovered through intelligence-sharing between Iran and its allies.
‘Explosion’ near China-North Korea border causes small quake
A “suspected explosion” near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities say, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming trip to Pyongyang.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake occurs the 19:38 (GMT 11:38) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province with a zero-meter depth.
— AFP
Netanyahu condemns ‘shocking’ rape of Israeli girl
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns the rape of a young Israeli girl, allegedly by the Palestinian school cleaner, in a West Bank settlement.
“The shocking rape of a young girl shakes all of our hearts,” says Netanyahu, sending well-wishes to the seven-year-old girl’s family, a day after an indictment was handed down.
He urges law enforcement to seek the toughest penalties possible against “whoever is responsible for this terrible act.”
Liberman: Rape of young girl ‘terrorism,’ attacker should get death penalty
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman calls for the death penalty for the Palestinian school janitor accused of raping a seven-year-old Israeli girl.
“The rape of the seven-year-old girl caused me deep shock,” writes the former defense minister on Facebook. “It’s not pedophilia, it’s pure terrorism, one of the most serious cases I’ve heard of in the past few years.”
“This is precisely the kind of case in which I would not hesitate to demand from the court to issue the death penalty for the heinous terrorist. It’s a shame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to torpedo the death penalty for terrorists bill despite his written and public commitment [to pass the law].”
Although the death penalty formally exists in Israeli law, it has only ever been used once — in 1962 in the case of Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust. It is technically allowed in cases of high treason, as well as in certain circumstances under the martial law that applies within the IDF and in the West Bank, but currently requires a unanimous decision from a panel of three judges, and has never been implemented.
Legislation that would have expanded the use of the death penalty in terror cases failed to advance late last year amid political wrangling after Liberman, who had been pushing the bill, left the coalition.
Netanyahu, who as defense minister oversees the military prosecution, backed the death penalty bill in November. He also called for the death penalty after a 2017 terror attack in which several members of a family were knifed to death inside their home in the West Bank settlement of Halamish.
Police have described the motive in the rape of the young girl as likely criminal.
Democrat senator says leaving nuclear deal was ‘foolish’
A US senator says Iran’s decision to break its uranium stockpile limit under the 2015 nuclear deal puts his country in a bind.
Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat and vocal opponent of President Donald Trump, says on Monday that Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 accord curbing Iran’s nuclear powers was “foolish.”
Iran announced today it would break the uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal by Iran and world powers in the next 10 days.
Leahy says that it’s “harder for us to say much now when we were foolish enough to pull out of the agreement.” He speaks to The Associated Press at the Paris Air Show.
The nuclear deal steadily has unraveled since the Trump administration pulled America out of the accord last year and re-imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran.
— AP
Lebanon arrests Syrian IS suspect planning attacks on churches, Shiite sites
Lebanon says Monday it arrested a Syrian suspected of links to the Islamic State group who was plotting attacks on Christian and Shiite sites in the south of the country.
The Internal Security Forces (ISF) says they “tracked down and identified a man in southern Lebanon who actively publishes IS propaganda on social media networks and recruits new members” for the jihadist group.
The suspect, a 20-year-old Syrian national from the south Lebanon village of Yater, was in contact with people abroad who helped him set up social networking sites to disseminate IS propaganda, it says in a statement.
He also used the sites to discuss plans to carry out IS attacks on churches — inspired by the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka — and Shiite religious centers, it adds.
According to the ISF, the suspect had shared an IS video published in April purporting to show the group’s supremo Abu Bakr al Baghdadi hailing the Sri Lanka bombings.
He also downloaded a manual compiled by followers of the jihadist group instructing readers on how to build explosives, the statement adds.
— AFP
UAE papers urge calm after oil tanker attacks
Editorials in English-language newspapers in the United Arab Emirates are urging calm and diplomacy after a further spike in tensions following last week’s attack on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.
Abu Dhabi’s The National says a diplomatic resolution with Iran is still possible, and while it quotes neighboring Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as saying that Iran was behind the first attacks on oil tankers in the region last month, the editorial says investigations are still ongoing and “their source is yet to be confirmed.”
It says the UAE has been calling for de-escalation and believes “diplomacy must always come first.”
Dubai’s Gulf News similarly stresses that “all the major players, including Iran, do not want war.”
It says that “because of skyrocketing tensions, it is incumbent that all parties exercise caution and restraint going forward.”
— AP
PM urges world to reimpose sanctions if Iran enriches uranium beyond deal limits
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows Israel will not let Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, as Tehran says it will break the uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.
“Today Iran threatened to enrich its uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal — this does not surprise us,” says Netanyahu. “In the event it acts upon its threats and violates the nuclear deal, the international community must immediately impose the sanctions that were set previously. Israel will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”
Under terms of the nuclear deal, Iran can keep a stockpile of no more than 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of low-enriched uranium. A spokesperson for the atomic agency said that given Iran’s recent decision to quadruple its production of low-enriched uranium, it would pass the 300-kilogram limit on Thursday, July 27.
— with AP
Rivlin, Netanyahu reiterate importance of rule of law
President Reuven Rivlin is rebuking newly appointed Justice Minister Amir Ohana for suggesting the government is not always required to honor High Court rulings.
“It is our obligation to respect the laws of the state and the authorities of its branches, including in the comments by our elected officials,” says the president.
After appearing to suggest in a TV interview Wednesday that not all court rulings need be adhered to, Ohana scrambled to clarify he would respect High Court decisions. Nevertheless, his remarks were sharply rebuffed Thursday by Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Court decisions are binding upon everyone,” Netanyahu wrote on his personal Twitter account on Thursday.
Netanyahu on Monday also echoes Rivlin’s remark.
The prime minister says he agrees with Rivlin “about the centrality of the court and I don’t forget its importance for a moment.”
“Its rulings are binding upon all,” adds Netanyahu.
Qatari envoys in Gaza to distribute cash funds
Gulf state Qatar is set to distribute more than $10 million in aid to thousands of cash-strapped Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a Qatari official says on Monday.
The money was brought into the Hamas-controlled enclave Sunday evening by the Qatari ambassador to Gaza and is expected to be distributed Monday or Tuesday, the official says on condition of anonymity.
More than 100,000 families will each receive payments of $100, he adds.
Disbursement of the funds from post offices had yet to begin Monday lunchtime.
Another $15 million would be provided for infrastructure and cash-for-work projects, the official says.
— AFP
comments