Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026
Utah man found with bombs charged with threat to blow up synagogue
Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.
A suspect in Utah is charged with a hate crime and other offenses due to alleged threats to blow up a synagogue.
Skyler AJ Rose, 22, allegedly made threats on social media, including, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.”
Investigators traced the threats to Rose’s home in Ogden, Utah, the US Department of Justice says.
Investigators searched Rose’s residence, finding six improvised pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials, two rifles and ammunition, the statement says.
On Rose’s cell phone, investigators found that he had searched for a synagogue in his area.
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