Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Utah man found with bombs charged with threat to blow up synagogue

By Luke Tress Today, 9:16 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

A suspect in Utah is charged with a hate crime and other offenses due to alleged threats to blow up a synagogue.

Skyler AJ Rose, 22, allegedly made threats on social media, including, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.”

Investigators traced the threats to Rose’s home in Ogden, Utah, the US Department of Justice says.

Investigators searched Rose’s residence, finding six improvised pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials, two rifles and ammunition, the statement says.

On Rose’s cell phone, investigators found that he had searched for a synagogue in his area.

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