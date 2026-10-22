Utah man found with bombs charged with threat to blow up synagogue

A suspect in Utah is charged with a hate crime and other offenses due to alleged threats to blow up a synagogue.

Skyler AJ Rose, 22, allegedly made threats on social media, including, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.”

Investigators traced the threats to Rose’s home in Ogden, Utah, the US Department of Justice says.

Investigators searched Rose’s residence, finding six improvised pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials, two rifles and ammunition, the statement says.

On Rose’s cell phone, investigators found that he had searched for a synagogue in his area.