Ya’alon: Netanyahu was elected based on a lie
search
home page
Live Now

Ministers set to vote on guidelines allowing for public sector’s reopening

Evening meeting will see cabinet discuss expanding ‘Purple Badge’ standards to cover government offices, allowing their employees to return to work this week

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:04 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative: People gather outside the Foreign Ministry building in Jerusalem, November 15, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Illustrative: People gather outside the Foreign Ministry building in Jerusalem, November 15, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

7:57 pm

Central Park field hospital to close as New York COVID-19 cases fall

An emergency field hospital erected in Central Park to treat COVID-19 patients is to close, the group running it announces, as coronavirus cases continue to decline in New York.

Some dozen tents, with ventilators, went up on a lawn opposite Mount Sinai Hospital at the end of March as the Big Apple boosted hospital capacity for the outbreak’s peak.

Samaritan’s Purse, a US-based Christian global relief agency, says the temporary hospital had treated 191 people infected with coronavirus and would stop admitting new patients from Monday.

It will take approximately two weeks to treat the last patients before the tents are decontaminated and taken down, it added in a statement sent to AFP.

“This marks a significant turning point in the coronavirus outbreak in New York because it means the case numbers are declining to the point that the local healthcare system will be able to meet the needs,” the charity says.

The field hospital proved controversial, with LGBT groups pointing out that staff and volunteers are required to sign a “statement of faith” stressing that marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

— AFP

7:41 pm

Italy’s virus death toll jumps by 474, highest since April 21

Italy reports a spike in its daily deaths from the coronavirus, with 474 fatalities reported by the civil protection service, the highest since April 21.

The country’s toll two days before it begins to roll back a nearly two-month national lockdown stands at 28,710, second only to the United States.

— AFP

7:38 pm

MDA to close its 24/7 coronavirus hotline tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Magen David Adom’s 24/7 special coronavirus hotline will be closed, the Ynet news site reports.

The country’s healthcare providers will take over responsibility for the matter, the site says, not specifying whether new hotlines will be opened.

7:19 pm

More than 240,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide

More than 240,000 people have died of the new coronavirus worldwide with over 85 percent of the deaths in Europe and the United States, according to a tally based on official figures.

There have been 240,231 deaths out of 3,371,435 global cases since the virus emerged in China late last year. Europe is the worst-hit continent accounting for 141,475 deaths out of 1,516,635 cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths at 65,173, followed by Italy (28,236), Britain (28,131), Spain (25,100) and France (24,594).

— AFP

7:16 pm

Ya’alon: Netanyahu was elected based on a lie

Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon tells Channel 12 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “elected [based] on a lie.”

He claims that the premier exploited the year’s three elections to skirt his criminal charges.

7:01 pm

Ya’alon: Our candidate for prime minister is Yair Lapid

Asked during a Channel 12 interview if his party’s candidate for prime minister is Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon replies, “of course.”

6:58 pm

Parents of murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl appeal acquittals

The parents of murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl have filed an appeal with Pakistan’s Supreme Court to reverse a decision overturning the longstanding convictions of four men in the case.

A Karachi court sparked outrage last month when it acquitted British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted in Pearl’s 2002 kidnapping and beheading.

“We have filed an appeal of this decision to the Pakistan Supreme Court,” Pearl’s father, Judea Pearl, says in a video message.

“We are standing up for justice not only for our son but for all our dear friends in Pakistan so they can live in a society free of violence and terror and raise their children in peace and harmony.”

The appeal doubles up on a petition prosecutors already filed with the court.

Following the acquittals, authorities re-arrested Sheikh and the others, who will be held for at least three months while the appeals play out.

Pearl’s killing provoked international condemnation, pressuring Pakistan’s military government just as it was remaking its image following years of backing the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan.

Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer representing Pearl’s parents, tells AFP there is “substantial incriminating evidence, both oral and forensic, against the accused persons for the offenses they have been tried for.”

The “Sindh High Court has misapplied the burden and the standard of proof erroneously to the facts of this case,” their appeal states.

Tariq Bilal, a senior Pakistani lawyer, says the court would take up both appeals simultaneously.

The “filing of the appeal by parents alongside the state would carry greater weight for the court as both parties have questioned the acquittal,” Bilal says.

Pearl was South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.

A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate nearly a month later.

Observers at the time said the killers were acting out of revenge for Pakistan’s support of the US-led war on the hardline Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the Al-Qaeda terror network they harbored.

In a statement supporting the appeal, the Committee to Protect Journalists says releasing the four men in the case “would only add to the threats facing journalists in Pakistan and deepen Pakistan’s reputation as a haven for terrorists.”

— AFP

6:46 pm

UK government says virus death toll at 28,131

The UK announces 621 more deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, taking the overall cumulative toll to 28,131, just behind Europe’s worst-hit country Italy.

The government says that 182,260 people had tested positive for COVID-19, up 4,806 from Friday. But hospital admissions had fallen, it adds.

— AFP

6:43 pm

Man killed in light aircraft crash named as Shay Ben-Yitzhak, founder of 888 gambling site

A man killed in light aircaft crash in central Israel has been identified as Shay Ben Yitzhak, a businessman and founder of the 888 gambling site.

A 14-year-old was also injured when their light aircraft crashed in a field near Kibbutz Yakum.

Ben-Yitzhak, 52, and the teen were trapped in the plane and eventually extracted from the wreckage by rescue teams before the boy was airlifted to the hospital.

The teen is currently in stable condition after having suffered light injuries.

6:40 pm

Judge allows Aisha Rabi murder suspect to carry out house arrest in West Bank home

Central District Court Judge Ido Druyan-Gamaliel has agreed to allow the Israeli suspected of killing a Palestinian mother of eight to carry out his house arrest at his parents’ home in the West Bank, against the recommendation of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The teenager, whose identity hasn’t been released due to his age, was released to house arrest last May at his grandparents’ house in Kfar Saba.

He is accused of hurling a stone that struck and killed 47-year-old Aisha Rabi while she was driving home with her husband and daughter in October 2018.

Until now, the court had barred him from residing beyond the Green Line due to concerns that he’d be closer to settler extremists, including those at his Rehelim yeshiva in the northern West Bank.

The teen’s attorneys had requested that he be allowed to stay with his parents in the Kochav Hashachar settlement, saying that the current lodging scenario was becoming too burdensome on his grandparents.

The judge accepted the lawyers’ argument that Kochav Hashachar is no closer to Rehelim than Kfar Saba is and so there is no need for concern that he’ll reestablish contact with students in the yeshiva, who he is barred from talking with according to the terms of his release.

The prosecution had opposed the request, stating that part of the goal of the house arrest was to distance the teen from the West Bank.

However, the judge concluded that Kochav Hashachar is a “normative community” and that the electronic monitoring bracelet would be able to update authorities if he ventured out to the more radical surrounding outposts.

The judge rejected the defense’s request to reduce the number of required adult supervisors over the teen from two to one.

6:11 pm

Ministers set to vote on guidelines allowing for public sector’s reopening

The cabinet is slated to convene later this evening to vote on allowing public sector employees to return to work as early as this week.

The ministers will discuss expanding the “Purple Badge” program — which requires businesses to meet particular hygiene standards in order to remain open — to include government offices as well.

In addition, the cabinet is slated to vote on removing the restriction that bars those over the age of 67 from returning to work, Channel 13 reports.

6:09 pm

6.0 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete and felt by Israeli coastal town residents

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck on the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries were reported.

Residents of Israeli coastal towns also report having felt the earthquake, according to the Ynet news site.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Saturday at 3:51 p.m. local time and was centered 63 kilometers (39 miles) away from the coastal town of Ierapetra at a depth of 9.1 kilometers (5.7 miles).

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 occurred 10 minutes later about 102 kilometers (63 miles) away from the island, the institute reported.

Two more aftershocks, one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and 4.1 followed in the same general area as the original earthquake.

State news agency ANA reported that people in Iraklio, Crete’s major city located on the island’s north coast, said they felt the first earthquake for several seconds and some people went to their balconies.

Greece is located in a highly seismically active area and experiences hundreds of quakes each year. Saturday’s quake was stronger than most but took place relatively far from populated areas.

— with AP

6:07 pm

UK PM’s baby son named after hospital doctors who treated him

Carrie Symonds announces that she and her fiancee Prime Minister Boris Johnson,  have decided to name their newborn son after their grandfathers and the hospital doctors who treated the British leader for COVID-19.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born on Wednesday, just days after his father returned to work following several weeks recuperating from the virus and a spell in intensive care.

Symonds, 32, posted a picture on her Instagram account of her cradling her son.

“Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am,” she wrote.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart — the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH (University College London Hospital) that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

The announcement of the birth comes as a surprise as Symonds, a former Conservative party head of communications, was not thought to be due for several more months.

It is her first child while Johnson, 55, is believed to have at least five other children, including four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018.

Johnson is expected to take statutory paternity leave at some point in the future, his spokesman told reporters this week.

The couple are the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street and the baby is the third to be born to a serving British prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair’s wife, Cherie, gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, while David Cameron’s wife, Samantha, had daughter Florence in 2010.

— AFP

read more:
comments
Live Now
7:16 pm

Ya’alon: Netanyahu was elected based on a lie

Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon tells Channel 12 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “elected [based] on a lie.”

He claims that the premier exploited the year’s three elections to skirt his criminal charges.