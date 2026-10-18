Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Yashar notes PM’s silence on slur against Eisenkot as Likud activist posts monkey video

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Left: Right-wing media personality Yinon Magal attends a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 9, 2025. Right: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and a former IDF chief of staff, speaks during an election campaign rally in Nordiya, August 31, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, Gili Yaari/Flash90)
Left: Right-wing media personality Yinon Magal attends a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 9, 2025. Right: Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and a former IDF chief of staff, speaks during an election campaign rally in Nordiya, August 31, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90, Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Yashar asks why neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nor his Likud party, have condemned leading right-wing political commentator and TV host Yinon Magal for his comment calling party leader Gadi Eisenkot a “monkey.”

The remark by one of the most prominent public figures supporting Netanyahu, is widely seen as a racist slur about the Yashar party chief’s Moroccan heritage.

“More than 12 hours have passed since Yinon Magal’s racist statement and no condemnation has yet been published on behalf of Netanyahu and Likud,” the party says.

Meanwhile, prominent Likud activist Rami Ben-Yehuda posts a video of Eisenkot in which the Yashar leader has been replaced by a monkey.

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