Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Yashar notes PM’s silence on slur against Eisenkot as Likud activist posts monkey video
Yashar asks why neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nor his Likud party, have condemned leading right-wing political commentator and TV host Yinon Magal for his comment calling party leader Gadi Eisenkot a “monkey.”
The remark by one of the most prominent public figures supporting Netanyahu, is widely seen as a racist slur about the Yashar party chief’s Moroccan heritage.
“More than 12 hours have passed since Yinon Magal’s racist statement and no condemnation has yet been published on behalf of Netanyahu and Likud,” the party says.
Meanwhile, prominent Likud activist Rami Ben-Yehuda posts a video of Eisenkot in which the Yashar leader has been replaced by a monkey.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here