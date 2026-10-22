Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi defense ministry, Aramco facilities, and Dammam airport

By Reuters Today, 3:41 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis say they launched attacks on Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, where Saudi authorities said two people were killed.

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