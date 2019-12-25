Man stabbed, critically injured in Jerusalem; circumstances unclear

Police and emergency medics were dispatched to a Jerusalem apartment building on Tuesday, where a man was found unconscious in the stairwell with multiple stab wounds to his neck and upper body.

Medics worked to resuscitate the roughly 50-year-old victim and rushed him to the city’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

A spokesman for the hospital said that the man was rushed into surgery shortly after his arrival.

Police said the circumstances behind the incident that took place in the Jewish, East Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Homa were not immediately clear.

No arrests were immediately reported.