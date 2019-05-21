Man stabbed to death in Jerusalem

A Magen David Adom ambulance crew called to a Jerusalem residence Tuesday found the body of a 60-year-old man with stab wounds and declared him dead at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the background to the incident is criminal,” the Israel Police said in a brief statement, ruling out terrorism.

Police reported that one suspect had been arrested.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Magen David Adom paramedic Jonathan Pindros said the ambulance crew found the man lying unconscious at the entrance to the apartment with an injury to his upper torso.

The Hamal news website reported the suspect is the victim’s brother and the two had argued over an inheritance from their mother who died a few months ago.

“I don’t know how it got to a situation where he would pull a knife and stab his brother,” an unidentified neighbor told Hamal. “I know there was a dispute, but I never thought it would come to this.”

The working-class Gonen neighborhood is located in the southern part of the city near the Israel Tennis Center’s Jerusalem location, not far from the Malha shopping mall.