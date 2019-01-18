Man stabbed to death in Yavneh

An Israeli man was stabbed to death overnight Thursday in the city of Yavneh in Israel’s Shfela region, police said.

They said that the man was involved in a brawl outside an event venue on Shidlovsky Street.

Police arrived at the scene and were searching for the perpetrators, they said.

Paramedics who were called to treat the man, 21, said that he had lost a lot of blood and they were forced to declare him dead.