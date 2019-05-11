Mandelblit said leaning towards accepting delay to PM’s hearing

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to approve a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attorneys to delay a pre-indictment hearing for their client, according to Hebrew media reports Saturday.

Justice Ministry officials told the Ynet news site Mandelblit would likely grant Netanyahu several more weeks in which to hold the hearing beyond the July 10 deadline he had previously set.

Haaretz reported that Mandelblit may agree to a delay to September — but will only consider doing so once Netanyahu’s attorneys have collected evidence in the three cases against the premier from his office.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Netanyahu’s lawyers have yet to collect the case files, made available to them at their request on April 10. The attorneys have said they have delayed collecting the material because of unresolved issues regarding their legal fees.

A Justice Ministry official told Ynet that though Mandelblit is likely to accept a delay, “No one is under any illusions: Netanyahu wants to buy time to arrange for himself — once his coalition is ready — an immunity law that will stop him from standing trial.”

An unnamed Likud official who spoke to Channel 12 news assessed that Netanyahu wants to delay his attorneys from picking up the materials until after a coalition is formed, as they may quickly leak to the public and could embarrass him and weaken his bargaining position.

Attorneys for Netanyahu on Friday asked to delay the hearing, saying the current deadline of July 10 was too soon. The defense team affirmed that they wanted a hearing, but noted that the premier did not face one case but three complex cases. They did not offer an alternate date.

The prime minister’s attorneys made their request on the last day allotted to them by Mandelblit. Mandelblit warned late last month that the premier’s lawyers must schedule the proceedings by May 10 or lose the opportunity to present their case before criminal charges were handed down.

Top Blue and White party official Moshe Ya’alon accused Netanyahu on Friday of engaging in delay tactics.

“Netanyahu is seeking to have the law bent especially for him,” he said Friday. “The material has awaited him and his attorneys since the election, and they’ve avoided picking them up intentionally, in order to create illegitimate pressure on the attorney general.”

Mandelblit announced in mid-February that he intends to indict Netanyahu, pending a hearing, on fraud and breach of trust charges in three corruption cases, and on a bribery charge in one of them.

Citing fears of leaks to the press of the evidence against Netanyahu in the middle of a hard-fought election campaign, the prime minister’s attorneys had asked Mandelblit to freeze the hearing process and not release to them the evidence in the case until after April 9, even at the cost of delaying their preparations for the pre-indictment hearings. Mandelblit accepted, releasing the material on April 10.

Netanyahu is a suspect in three criminal probes, dubbed by police as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, in which investigators have recommended graft indictments.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and claims that the investigations are part of efforts by the media and Israeli left to remove him from power, with the support of a dishonest police investigating team overseen by a “weak” attorney general.

At the same time, speculation has swirled that Netanyahu may use his newfound political strength after his victory in the April 9 elections to advance legislation that would grant him immunity from prosecution as long as he remains prime minister.

Netanyahu has given contradictory answers when asked whether he would advance such legislation, while also denying any wrongdoing. Under the existing immunity law, any MK can seek immunity by winning a majority in the Knesset House Committee and then in the Knesset plenum.