Moovit-Waze collaboration to provide pilot car-pooling service

Moovit, an app that provides real time public transportation schedules, has teamed up with navigation app Waze, to provide a pilot car pooling service in the US, Brazil, Mexico and Israel.

The partnership between Moovit and the carpooling service of Waze will enable commuters in these countries to ride together in an affordable, eco-friendly way, the firms, both Israel-founded, said in a statement on Wednesday.

With half a billion users globally, Moovit is one of the biggest platforms of public transit riders, whereas Waze, acquired by Google, has one of the largest communities of drivers globally.

The carpool service, provided together with Waze, will allow Moovit users to tap into Waze’s carpool driver community and get added transit solutions beyond that of public transportation, the statement said. The initial pilot will be gradually rolled out to Android users, the statement said, with an iOS rollout to follow.

To use the service and plan their trip, Moovit users will need to input their starting point and destination, as well as the time they would like to leave, into their Moovit app. In the “Suggested Routes” screen, among Moovit’s other proposed transit options, Moovit will display any Waze Carpool drivers that match that route at that time.

Once Moovit users tap on the drive details, they will be directed to the Waze Carpool app where they can request to join the ride and get notified when the carpool is confirmed. As the carpool drive begins, waiting passengers can follow the driver’s progress to the pickup location using the Waze Carpool app. Users can then share the road and the costs to get to their destination, the statement said.

“Thanks to this partnership Waze Carpool drivers will be able to connect with even more riders headed their way via the Moovit app, empowering more commuters to enjoy affordable and convenient carpools,” said Aron Di Castro, Waze director of Business Development & Partnerships. “By riding together, we can all take cars off the road and help decrease traffic and congestion for everyone.”

Introduced in 2011, the Moovit app now serves over 500 million users in 3,000 cities across 93 countries, the statement said.