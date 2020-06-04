Palestinian arrested with knife near Modiin

Security personnel arrested a Palestinian man carrying a knife at the Hashmonaim Crossing near Modiin on Wednesday evening, the Defense Ministry said.

Ministry security guards at the checkpoint spotted the man walking in a manner they deemed suspicious and ordered him to stop. He then threw his knife on the ground and was arrested, the ministry said.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have risen recently, with annexation of parts of the West Bank becoming increasingly likely. There have been several attempted stabbing attacks in recent months.

Most Israelis think their government’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank will spark a Palestinian uprising but around half favor going ahead anyway, according to recent polling.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently stated that he would end security cooperation with Israel over the pending annexation.