Rivlin takes COVID-19 test in ‘precautionary measure’

President Reuven Rivlin underwent testing for COVID-19 on Monday morning as a precautionary measure amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The results were expected to be available later in the day.

In addition to Rivlin, whose office said he was not experiencing any symptoms of the virus, his entire staff was also tested by a team of Magen David Adom emergency medics at the President’s Residence.

The decision to test the president came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also underwent the examination on Sunday, with the Prime Minister’s Office saying the premier would continue to be checked routinely. Netanyahu along with all of his aides who were tested were found to not be carrying the virus.

In announcing the decision to test the prime minister and his staff, the PMO did not specify whether they had been exposed to a carrier of the virus.

Netanyahu joined a growing list of world leaders who have been screened for the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 200 Israelis among more than 150,000 cases worldwide.

On Saturday night, US President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.

The test came after at least five Brazilians who traveled with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on a US visit, including meetings with Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro announced Friday his own test had come back negative, in a Facebook post he accompanied with a picture of himself making an obscene arm gesture.

Other top Brazilians officials have meanwhile gone into self-quarantine, as have US officials involved in meeting the Brazilian delegation, including US senators Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott.

The Health Ministry said on Monday morning that an additional 37 cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Israel, bringing the total number up to 250.

Over 90 percent of those who have been infected with the disease — 228 out of 250 — have light symptoms, while 13 people are in moderate condition and five are seriously ill, the ministry said. Another four people no longer display any symptoms and are recuperating, according to the ministry.