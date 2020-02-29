Safed man seriously hurt in attack by his cat

A man in the northern city of Safed was hospitalized Saturday in serious condition after being attacked by his pet cat.

The cat bit and scratched the 66-year-old, causing serious wounds to his face.

He was taken by Magen Adom Ambulance service to Safed’s Ziv Medical Center to be hospitalized.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to the Ynet news site, the man was suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage apparently caused by the attack.

He was sedated and hooked up to a respirator and was set to be brought to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.