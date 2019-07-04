Self-proclaimed ‘commander of Islamic State Australia’ arrested

Australian authorities arrested the self-declared “General Commander of Islamic State Australia” this week, following an investigation in which he is said to have told associates “we are terrorists,” The Sydney Morning Herald reported Thursday.

According to court documents cited by the paper, 20-year-old Isaak el Matari had worked to fund the importation of weapons into the country and led a cell planning a number of terrorist operations in Sydney at sites including police stations and churches.

Two others were also arrested.

He had previously been arrested and incarcerated in Lebanon after attempting to cross over into Syria to join the Islamic State and subsequently went through an Australian government-run deradicalization program.

Australia has experienced several terrorism-related incidents thought to have been inspired by Islamic State, including a 2014 Sydney cafe hostage standoff and a 2017 shootout in Melbourne.