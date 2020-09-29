All signs indicate Borat sequel coming, Trump, COVID in focus

Sacha Baron Cohen has been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic, filming a sequel to his 2006 hit Borat, according to multiple media reports.

Film site Collider first reported earlier this month that the Jewish comedian had shot the film in recent months and already screened a test version of the movie to several industry officials.

That report included a video, reportedly from Los Angeles in August, of Baron Cohen as Borat shooting a scene for the new film.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani said he reported Baron Cohen to police in July after he entered his office for an interview wearing a bikini.

And the Guardian reported Monday that a potential name for the film had recently been registered with the Writers Guild of America in recent days: “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.”

The film will reportedly focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Donald Trump and his supporters, among other topics.

The reports also indicate that Baron Cohen was forced to disguise himself in various ways while interacting with people during filming, as his character has become too well-known following the first movie’s success.

The original Borat, formally titled “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit of Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” featured Baron Cohen as a nonsensical reporter from Kazakhstan who is anti-Semitic, misogynist and generally offensive, while interacting with Americans who were unaware the character was a sham.

It was particularly noted for helping expose racism and prejudices among interviewees, who let their guard down while speaking to the supposed Kazakh.

In 2007 Baron Cohen had said he would retire Borat, citing the character’s widespread recognition.

“The problem with success, although it’s fantastic, is that every new person who sees the Borat movie is one less person I `get’ with Borat again,” he said at the time.