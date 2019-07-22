Sinkhole swallows Ramat Gan junction causing traffic mayhem

A large sinkhole opened on a main road through the central city of Ramat Gan overnight Sunday forcing lane closures and traffic diversions.

The hole, roughly three meters across, appeared on Ze’ev Jabotinsky Street at the junction with Ben Gurion Street.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to vehicles.

Police closed two lanes from west to east and one of the east to west lanes on Jabotinsky Street. The road is a key artery connecting the surrounding cities to Tel Aviv.

Traffic delays were expected as drivers were diverted to alternative routes. Police asked the public to not approach the area.

בולען נפער בפינת הרחובות ז'בוטינסקי ובן גוריון ברמת גן. נחסמו לתנועה שני נתיבים מכיוון מערב למזרח, ונתיב אחד מכיוון מזרח למערב. עומסי תנועה צפויים במקום @LiorKenan ו-@D0ronhe pic.twitter.com/zjpKA6RCoh — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 22, 2019

Sinkholes are usually formed when supporting layers beneath the ground dissolve causing the surface earth above to collapse inwards.

Every year there are incidents of sinkholes opening up, usually in the Dead Sea area.