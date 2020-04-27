Six new symptoms for coronavirus are added by CDC

The Centers for Disease Control added six new possible symptoms of the coronavirus to its website on Sunday.

Joining fever, cough and shortness of breath were: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Shortness of breath was also updated on the CDC website’s COVID-19 symptoms page to “shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.”

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC states. “These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”

The US public heath institute recommends that those experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face seek medical attention immediately.