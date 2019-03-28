Sliced bagel ‘crime’ sparks internet outrage

WASHINGTON — There’s a bitter feud between New York and Montreal over their bagels, but there appears to be one thing even these foes can agree on — don’t slice them St. Louis style.

A St. Louis weatherman, now based in Washington DC, set off an internet firestorm in recent days when posted a picture of the bagels he brought into work; sliced like loaves of bread.

The reactions, particularly from New Yorkers, ranged from outrage to horror, going all the way up to the chief of police and Senator Chuck Schumer.

“Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!,” tweeted Alek Krautmann, along with a picture most likely to be offered as “exhibit A.”

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

People didn’t hold back on their feelings when confronted with this “atrocity,” with one person even suggesting Krautmann deserved to be sent to Guantanamo Bay for his crime.

And New York Police Chief Dermot Shea confirmed that, indeed, a crime had been committed.

“Thank you for reporting this crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen,” he tweeted.

Thank you for reporting this crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen. https://t.co/dNCyX56svk — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 27, 2019

Even New York Senator Chuck Schumer weighed in.

“On behalf of the New York Delegation: St. Louis, fuhgeddaboudit,” he tweeted.

On behalf of the New York Delegation: St. Louis, fuhgeddaboudit. https://t.co/zGvFRfBfJ0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 27, 2019

In Montreal, the reactions were calmer, holding that anything made outside the city wasn’t a proper bagel anyway.

Whatever the reason why this is a thing, it's just plain stupid.

Eat a bagel the way it's meant to be eaten.

And BTW, that's not a bagel. Just a big, round, doughy thing. You want a bagel? Go to Montreal (that would be in Canada). — Adine Owieczka (@adineowieczka) March 28, 2019

Others took the opportunity to show off their St. Louis versions of other foods.

nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019

The only people who seemed to think everything was OK was the Panera bread chain, who had sliced the bagels.

We've learned a lot today, but in the end, a bagel is a bagel and no matter how you slice it, it’s still delicious bread. — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 27, 2019

‏