Snow-blanketed Mount Hermon draws winter tourists

The Mount Hermon ski resort, the only one of its kind in the country, has been blanketed with snow during the cold snap that hit the country in recent days.

The popular site saw scores of tourists Monday, as well as appearances by members of the IDF’s Alpine Unit, specialists in fighting in snowbound conditions.

The Hermon boasts 45 kilometers (28 miles) of ski routes on 11 paths, serviced by eight chairlifts or T-bar lifts (a cable that tows skiers along with a t-shaped handle).

Mount Hermon straddles the borders of Israel, Syria and Lebanon, towering over the Golan Heights with a peak of 2,814 meters (9,232 feet). The Israeli side of the mountain tops out at 2,200 meters (6,500 feet), making it the largest in the country.

After torrential rain over the weekend, colder weather was forecast for the coming days, with more snow for the Hermon.