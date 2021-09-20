Faith and the NBA

You don’t usually hear about big movie stars leading Bible studies, or major business moguls fasting for religious reasons. But somehow, when it comes to sports, some of the biggest stars in the world are constantly thanking God, praying, studying religion, or otherwise proudly living out their faith. Ever wondered why this is?

This week Rabbi Lamm speaks to NBA star Enes Kanter of the Portland Trail Blazers. They talk about taking religious obligations seriously, Enes’s Islamic faith, what he’s learned about Christianity during his time in the NBA, opportunities for friendship between Jews and Muslims, and why the NBA often feels so, well, religious!

About Good Faith Effort: The Hebrew Bible is every bit America’s moral founding document as the Constitution is our political founding document. Every week, Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm speaks with thinkers, writers, artists, and faith leaders to explore how the Bible continues to inform our lives today, from politics to psychology to pop culture, bringing Americans of different traditions and persuasions closer together as so much else threatens to pull us apart.

Subscribe to Good Faith Effort on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you receive your podcasts.