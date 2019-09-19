Syrian state media says drone downed outside Damascus

A drone was intercepted and destroyed over a Damascus suburb Thursday night, according to Syrian state media.

The broadcast gave no further details about the incident over the suburb of Aqrabah near the capital.

There was no claim of responsibility for the drone incident Thursday.

Aqrabah was the site of an Israeli airstrike last month that targeted an Iranian plot to send attack drones into Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the Israeli military, the Quds Force, a unit in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had attempted to send drones from Syria loaded with explosives into Israel to target its military installations and national infrastructure.

Earlier Thursday, Lebanon accused Israel of launching attack drones loaded with explosives at Beirut. One drone exploded outside an office of the Hezbollah terror group, while another crashed to the ground.

While Israel has acknowledged carrying out thousands of airstrikes inside Syria against weapons transfers to Iran-backed fighters and to keep the Islamic Republic from gaining a foothold there, it rarely acknowledges individual strikes.

The ambiguity is part of a strategy seen as helping give Tehran and Damascus cover from needing to strike back to save face. Israel has appeared to apply the same strategy in Iraq, where the IDF has been reported to have carried out a number of strikes on Iran-backed militia positions near Baghdad.

Agencies contributed to this report.