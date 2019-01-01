Three wounded in New Year’s Eve stabbing attack at Manchester station

A man wielding a long kitchen knife stabbed and wounded three people at Manchester’s Victoria train station in the northern UK on Monday evening, witnesses and police said.

“We continue to respond to an incident at #ManchesterVictoria station,” British Transport Police tweeted. “The station is currently closed. Officers are at the scene and a man has been arrested.”

A man, a woman and a police officer were being treated for knife injuries, police said. Their condition was not known.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police did not immediately give a motive for the attack. However, a witness, Sam Clack, 38, a BBC producer, quoted the suspect as saying: “As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening.”

The attack came at about 9 p.m on New Year’s eve as thousands were heading out for celebrations.

Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up. pic.twitter.com/CnUw7j2TOT — ᔕᗩᗰ ᑕᒪᗩᑕK (@Clack_Sam) December 31, 2018

Clack described the attacker as wielding a long kitchen knife and screaming.