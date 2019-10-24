Trump cancels New York Times, Washington Post subscriptions

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump doesn’t like what he reads in two of America’s biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post — so he won’t be getting them anymore.

“We did not renew our subscription, that is correct. This will be a significant cost savings to taxpayers,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told AFP.

Trump on Monday had told Fox News — the television network that he watches daily and relies on for largely friendly coverage — that he didn’t want to get the papers because they are “fake.”

The Times and particularly the Post are not the biggest newspapers by circulation, but they have an outsized influence in national politics and especially in coverage of the White House.