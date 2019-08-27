Two East Jerusalem residents held for pipe bomb attack on cops

Two residents of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya were arrested early Tuesday after allegedly attempting to carry out a pipe bomb attack against Border Police officers.

During a police sweep of the neighborhood, the two suspects threw an improvised pipe bomb at the officers, but the bomb failed to detonate, police said.

It was neutralized by police sappers at the scene.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Officers raided the building from which the pipe bomb was thrown and arrested the suspects.

There was no immediate information from police about the purpose of the overnight operation in Issawiya, where residents say Israeli forces have carried out near nightly raids in recent months.

A Border Police officer was lightly hurt during the operation when he was hit by a rock thrown by protesting residents, who also shot fireworks at the cops.

The officer was briefly hospitalized, but was released within a few hours.