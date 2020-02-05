3 arrested in clashes with security forces as tents removed from illegal outpost

Three people were arrested Wednesday morning during clashes as security forces removed two tents at an illegal outpost near the Kochav Hashahar settlement in the central West Bank.

Dozens of protesters confronted Border Police and civil administration officials — the Defense Ministry body that authorizes West Bank construction — when they arrived at the Ma’ale Shlomo outpost to take down the tents.

The three arrests were made for entering a closed military zone and for attacking security forces, police said in a statement.

The detainees were taken away for further questioning by police.

Last month security forces razed a pair of illegally built settler homes in the flashpoint outpost of Kumi Ori, also in the northern West Bank. Dozens of young settlers descended on the outpost shortly after forces arrived at 5:30 a.m. and began clashing with border cops. They hurled rocks at the security forces, and one rioter was arrested for assaulting an officer.

The razing took place a week after the High Court of Justice rejected a petition from one of the homeowners, who argued that Israel has no right to demolish a structure in Area B — the section of the West Bank under the civil control of the Palestinian Authority according to the 1995 Oslo Accords.

The court ruled that while Israel does not have authority to grant building permits in that area, it can demolish illegal homes built by Israelis there.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.