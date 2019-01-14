Anti-Semitic fliers distributed across Massachusetts city

Anti-Semitic fliers were found distributed across the US city of Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The fliers, which referenced the Daily Stormer Book Club, included a caricature of a man with horns, a long nose and a beard, and read “Why do Jews push pornography and degeneracy on our children,” according to images of the fliers published by local news outlets.

According to the ADL, the Daily Stormer Book Club chapters, or SBCs, are “small crews of young white men who follow and support Andrew Anglin and his neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

One Jewish resident found a flier posted inside a book swap box, WHDH reported. Newton police called the placement of the fliers random.

The police said it is the first such incident in the city in a decade.

Different anti-Semitic fliers referencing the Daily Stormer Book Club were found in several states across the United States in October 2018, at the time of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.