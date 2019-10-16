Archaeologists uncover 20 ancient coffins in Egypt
search
home page

Archaeologists uncover 20 ancient coffins in Egypt

Egyptian Antiquities Ministry says sarcophagi discovered in Luxor are one of the ‘biggest and most important’ finds in recent years

By AP Today, 6:39 pm 0 Edit
This photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt, October 15, 2019. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)
This photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt, October 15, 2019. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

CAIRO — Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.

A brief statement from the ministry on Tuesday said archaeologists found the coffins in the Asasif Necropolis. The necropolis, located in the ancient town of West Thebes, includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994 BCE to 332 BCE).

Photos from the ministry show colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings. The ministry described it as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.

The ministry said it will release further details at a news conference on Saturday.

This photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany looking at recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt, October 15, 2019. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

read more:
comments