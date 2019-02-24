Best hotels in Jerusalem for 2019

There’s nothing quite as magical as sipping a fresh cocktail on a veranda overlooking the majestic walls of the Old City, as the golden stones reflect the shimmering glow of the setting sun after a day spent bargaining in the ancient alleys of the shuk. Across town, the sunshine of the day melts into the pleasant cool of the evening, transforming the bustling fruit market of Mahane Yehuda into a network of pop-up bars, eateries and music spots.

Ancient religious ritual mixes with modern cuisine and futuristic technology as visitors soak up the atmosphere of a month-long celebration of Jewish tradition combined with the best of Israel’s vibrant old-new capital city.

Discover the midnight Selichot prayers in the back alleys of Nahlaot and Geula. Bask in the operatic Rosh Hashana services at the Great Synagogue or the haunting tones of the Istanbuli Synagogue in the Jewish Quarter. Perform Tashlich at the ancient spring of Shiloah. Experience a spiritual Yom Kippur day of fasting and prayer at the Western Wall. Visit the temporary homes of Succot as they appear on balconies and gardens. Dance on Simchat Torah through the streets of Jerusalem, old and new.

Here are the best bases for your excursions to the religious services, archaeological treasures and cultural riches of one of the world’s great cities, designed to fit all budgets and families.

The five-star Mamilla Hotel is one of Jerusalem’s newest additions and has quickly become one of its favorites. Located just outside the Old City walls in Alrov Mamilla Avenue, midway between Jaffa Gate and New Gate, Mamilla’s rooms and public spaces designed by Italian architect Piero Lissoni are a refreshing breath of modern comfort among the ancient stones of the city.

You’ll never forget sunset from the rooftop restaurant and bar, with the views over the Old City walls and down the Hinnom Valley via the Sultan’s Pool. A state of the art wellness spa, pool and fitness center will chase off the tensions after a day’s trekking and for late-night relaxation the elegant Mirror Bar boasts a fine selection of house cocktails, a varied menu and a sensitive in-house DJ.

Looks: Bright, clean, modern lines; glass and stainless steel; polished stone and wood.

Tastes: New Israeli cuisine

Sounds: Late-night shoppers, church bells at dawn

We Love: Cocktails on the roof at sunset, celebrity-spotting in the Mirror Bar

We Recommend: Massage therapy in the spa

Insider Tip: Check out the dairy restaurant and wine bar overlooking Mamilla Mall

Hotel Soul: 21st century

Price: $$$$$

Facilities: Pool, spa, fitness center, parking

Address: Shlomo ha-Melekh St 11, Jerusalem, 94182

The American Colony is a Jerusalem institution, and rightly so. The favored watering-hole of diplomats, spies, foreign correspondents and the East Jerusalem elite, the famous courtyard has hosted more history than most of us will ever learn. Take afternoon tea outdoors among the flowers and Armenian ceramics, sip strong Arabic coffee in the maze of leather-furnished meeting rooms, or while away the small hours in the famed Cellar Bar.

Looks: Timeless Turkish Pasha

Tastes: Middle East mezze

Sounds: Whispered secrets, undercover diplomacy

We Love: Pizza and focaccia from the Palm House Garden wood stove

We Recommend: Arabesque Saturday brunch with the East Jerusalem cognoscenti

Insider Tip: Check out the Educational Bookshop opposite the front door

Hotel Soul: Classic Middle East

Price: $$$$

Facilities: Pool, fitness center, sauna, parking

Address: 1, Louis Vincent St.

The David Citadel is the 21st Century choice for visiting presidents and senators, and its airy ballrooms make it a firm favorite for the business conferences and family celebrations of Jerusalem’s upper crust. The vast outdoor terrace and pool with their uninterrupted view of the nearby Jaffa Gate and Tower of David Museum connect to the city’s five-star fitness and sauna complex where you’re likely to find yourself on a treadmill between a Hollywood star and a cabinet minister. After a hard day, the city’s business elite relax in the upper lobby before entertaining out of town guests at the Pool Grill with the Old City twinkling in the background.

Looks: Jerusalem stone; cut glass; silk furnishings

Tastes: Al fresco ribs at the Pool Grill

Sounds: Tea on the terrace

We Love: Indoor/outdoor pool and sauna

We Recommend: Sushi and jazz in the upstairs lobby

Insider Tip: Executive lounge has stunning views, rooms, all-day drinks and snacks

Hotel Soul: New angle on the Old City

Price: $$$$$

Facilities: Spa, pool, fitness center, executive lounge, sauna, parking

Address: 7 King David St.

The signatures on the floor reproduced on the lobby floor say it all – anyone who’s anyone has stayed here, from Winston Churchill to Prince Charles, from King George V to Presidents Nixon, Ford, Clinton, Carter and Trump, from Elizabeth Taylor to Madonna and Richard Gere. A short walk from the Old City, the King David was built in the 1920s with a final flourish of British colonial elegance.

It boasts the most elegant terrace in town overlooking the Old City walls across a manicured garden surrounding the city’s finest swimming pool. The legendary breakfasts are populated by politicians and power-brokers from around the world, who can be spotted hovering around the discreet meeting rooms where secret peace talks and business deals are conducted until it’s time for dinner at the hotel’s elegant La Regence restaurant.

Looks: British colonial meets Egyptian decor

Tastes: Seared tuna on the terrace, filet in La Regence

Sounds: Birdsong in the garden

We Love: Terrace at sunset overlooking the Old City

We Recommend: Late-night drinks in the Oriental Bar

Insider Tip: Poolside snack bar means you needn’t dress until dinnertime

Hotel Soul: Grande Dame of Jerusalem

Price: $$$$$

Facilities: Pool, spa, fitness center, parking

Address: 23, King David St.

Don’t lose sight of the Eldan among the five-star heavyweights on King David Street. This simple boutique hotel is perfectly positioned for the Old City and offers the most reasonable rates on the strip for families prepared to forego the luxuries on offer across the road.

The hotel is small enough to offer genuine personal service and while it may not have the amenities of its world-class competitors, it’s a great choice for visitors who want to be a few steps away from the Old City who need to watch their budget. Rooms are light and airy and the chef enjoys experimenting with interesting new menus.

Looks: Modern Israel

Tastes: Chef’s choice

Sounds: Bustle of the city

We Love: Outdoor terrace right on King David Street

We Recommend: HaMifal art co-operative between King David St and Agron St

Insider Tip: Free coffee and pastries in the lobby every afternoon

Hotel Soul: Simple, convenience

Price: $$$

Facilities: Noon checkout, currency exchange

Address: 24, King David St.

Jerusalem’s newest luxury hotel is right across the road from the Old City, boasting elegance and luxury that others are racing to match. Created from a complete makeover of the historic Palace Hotel originally constructed for the Mufti of Jerusalem in the 1930s, the Waldorf’s lobby is worth catching for its own unique architecture, while all the rooms are completely new and decorated with an opulence rarely found in Jerusalem. Named a Conde Nast 2016 Best Hotel in the Middle East, the Waldorf combines one of the city’s strictest kosher regimes with an attention to detail that make it the go-to destination for religious Jewish visitors. When the spa and lap pool open at the end of 2017, the experience will be complete.

Looks: Grand Arabesque meets luxurious modern

Tastes: Kosher Italian fusion

Sounds: Quiet downtown oasis

We Love: Kings Court atrium café, airy suites

We Recommend: Cocktails/tapas/cigars on Garden Terrace rooftop

Insider Tip: Gorge yourself on the kosher Shabbat buffet

Hotel Soul: Old world charm, Hilton efficiency

Price: $$$$$

Facilities: Fitness center, parking

Address: 26-28 Gershon Agron St.

Walking into the Abraham, you don’t so much enter a hotel as join a community. From the vast lounge, which doubles as an event space and party hall, to the daily events and wide-ranging trips, the riches on offer for budget travelers would be cheap at double the price. Beds range from about $25 in a dorm to less than $50 in a private double room. Friendly staff are on hand to help you plan your days, evenings, and the rest of your trip.

Looks: Contemporary urban collective

Tastes: Beer ‘n pizza

Sounds: Someone, somewhere is playing guitar

We Love: Fuckup Nights and other events in the lounge

We Recommend: Joining the cookup in the guests’ kitchen – bring ingredients

Insider Tip: Cross the road to magical Mahane Yehuda – daytime produce market, nighttime music/drink/food art/energy vibe

Hotel Soul: Passing through, chilling, making new friends

Price: $

Facilities: Rooftop, guest kitchen, communal Shabbat dinner, pool table, foosball, darts

Address: Davidka Square, 67, Haneviim St

Owned and operated by the Catholic Church on behalf of the Pontifical Institute, don’t let the austere trappings of this spartanpalace deceive you. Its perfect position opposite the New Gate means you just have to cross the road to travel back centuries as you wade into the Christian Quarter from the finest vantage point.

The bustling ground floor restaurant and coffee shop is a favorite with local families on Sundays and feast days. But the real jewel in this papal crown is the rooftop wine and cheese restaurant with its breathtaking views across the Old City to the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea and mountains of Jordan beyond. On a clear night, you can see the lights of Amman twinkling in the distance.

Looks: Modern monastic

Tastes: Chic Italian, wine and cheese

Sounds: Plainsong

We Love: Rooftop bar with the best views, strongest cheese in the city

We Recommend: Walking to the Holy Sepulcher at dawn for the opening ceremony

Insider Tip: Home base of the incredible Magdala expedition. Ask for full details

Hotel Soul: Pontifical

Price: $$$$

Facilities: Chapel, parking, business center

Address: 3, HaTsanhanim Rd.

The perfect view of the Old City from the terrace over the excellent breakfast could anchor you to this charming oasis of other-worldly charm all day. Built by the Scottish Church fathers in 1927, St Andrew’s was cunningly designed to look as old as the archaeological mound on which it stands.

With its domed and vaulted roofs, Armenian ceramics, Moorish flourishes and British colonial fireplace surmounted by a portrait of General Allenby, who laid the cornerstone, this delightful guest house offers no-fuss accommodation and friendly service a short walk or bus ride to Mount Zion and the Old City. The buzzing First Station complex is just opposite.

Looks: Colonial highland with Arabesque trimmings

Tastes: White wine and strawberries

Sounds: Choir practice, birdsong

We Love: Saturday brunch on the terrace

We Recommend: Evenings across the road at the First Station bars and restaurants

Insider Tip: Khan Theater next door performs Shakespeare in Hebrew

Hotel Soul: Braveheart in Zion

Price: $$

Facilities: Church, parking

Address: 1, David Remez St.

