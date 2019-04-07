Bloc-buster: 7 things to know for April 7

1. Sovereign stump: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he would pretty much annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank if voters put him back in power.

Asked in a Channel 12 interview why he hadn’t already extended Israeli law to the settlements or annexed them, he replied, “Who says we won’t do that? We’re on the way…. The next term will be fateful.”

“I am going to apply Israeli sovereignty, but I don’t distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlements. From my perspective, each of those settlement points is Israeli. We have responsibility [for them] as the government of Israel. I don’t uproot any, and I won’t transfer them to the sovereignty of the Palestinians. I take care of them all.”

On Friday, Netanyahu told Channel 13 news that he wouldn’t remove a single settler and that US President Donald Trump knew and respected his stance.

Interestingly, the Israel Hayom daily, which has staunchly backed him, plays down the sovereignty comments, with a headline that only mentions annexing the large settlement of Maale Adumim, which is much closer to the Israeli consensus than isolated settlements.

2. Bringing down the right: The annexation comments draw fire from just about everybody who is not in Likud. Most in Israel see the move as a bald attempt to draw votes away from other right-wing parties as the campaign season enters the final stretch.

The playbook is so familiar it even has a name, “the gevalt moment,” when the party projects panic in order to rally voters to its side, and those on the right who may see their supporters flee to Likud are not happy.

“It’s amazing to see how Netanyahu is working exactly according to the gevalt scenario everyone knew about already. Only this time, he’s playing with fire,” Jewish Home No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich is quoted saying in Yedioth.

New Right head Naftali Bennett tells Israel Radio that Netanyahu can’t be believed, but his comments are “worrying.” “He’s going to bring down some of the right-wing parties.”

Right-wing columnist Shlomo Pyutrekovsky frets in Yedioth that “this blitz is just beginning and it will gain strength over the next 48 hours that remain until polls open.”

Those who remember Netanyahu’s bunker-esque video urging voters to the polls to offset the “Arabs voting in droves” know that the polls opening won’t be the end.

Haaretz’s Anshel Pfeffer leaves open the possibility that Netanyahu really is panicking: “Perhaps he doesn’t trust the polls or is in possession of what he believes is more accurate and less favorable polling? Is it because he wants to avoid the humiliation (for him) of winning but still not leading the largest party in the next Knesset?”

He also notes how particularly dastardly it was of Netanyahu to open the gevalt campaign on Friday night, meaning his mostly religious possible allies on the right could not respond for some 24 hours.

3. What if he means it? Others worry that Netanyahu may actually be serious about annexing parts of the West Bank.

Annexation would be disastrous for Israel security, economy, diplomacy. @IsraelPolicy4m has been sounding the alarms about this dangerous, irresponsible step: https://t.co/gAJP59JM3S https://t.co/YEkJzGKzLe — David A. Halperin (@dhalperin) April 7, 2019

Even Mark Dubowitz, of the conservative Foundation for Defense of Democracies, tweets that it would be “the mother of all stupid moves.”

The BBC’s Arab affairs editor Sebastian Usher writes that the comments “are potentially explosive over an issue that has helped stall peace efforts for years.”

Some see the move as the product of Netanyahu emboldened by Trump recognizing Israel’s effective annexation of the Golan: “The only reason it’s even credible now is because of what he’s been able to coordinate with Trump,” analyst Shalom Lipner tells the New York Times. “Maybe he can actually get Trump to sign off on that as well. But if it became clear it’s not in the cards right now, then he can just say, ‘Sorry, I can’t swing it. Conditions change.’”

4. ‘A wonderful, beautiful baby’: Trump gave a little bit of background to the Golan decision in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition, telling the supportive and somewhat raucous crowd that it was a spur of the moment decision after Jared Kushner, David Friedman and Jason Greenblatt gave him a “quickie” history lesson.

When he suggested he would just recognize the annexation right then, he describes Friedman reacting “like a wonderful, beautiful baby.”

Reuters notes that Trump “typically demands short sharp briefings” but is also “known for his colorful retelling of stories.”

5. ‘Your prime minister’: Trump is drawing fire for another part of the speech in which he told the US Jewish supporters that Netanyahu was “your prime minister.”

Mr. President, the Prime Minister of Israel is the leader of his (or her) country, not ours. Statements to the contrary, from staunch friends or harsh critics, feed bigotry. https://t.co/BGlx16NrCK — AJC (@AJCGlobal) April 7, 2019

This was in the same speech in which he mocked Rep. Ilhan Omar for comments she made hinting at US Jews’ dual loyalty that appeared to be anti-Semitic.

If you want to see an actual, unmistakable charge of dual loyalty, here's the president of the United States telling a roomful of American Jews that Netanyahu is "your prime minister." https://t.co/TtL9LLQWBH — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) April 7, 2019

This is essentially the same sort of dual loyalty anti-semitism Ilhan Omar’s critics claimed she used (she didn’t) so I’m sure the folks at the RJC are appropriately appalled, right? Right? https://t.co/qe2K2JABtZ — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) April 6, 2019

The idea that Trump is an ally against anti-Semitism has never squared with what comes out of his unscripted mouth. Here he is going full dual loyalty, after pretending to care when Ilhan Omar raised the same tropes. https://t.co/KLIdxTUC17 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) April 7, 2019

None of the crowd seemed to mind the apparent slip of the tongue, but they did get offended when he confused them with the larger Democrat-backing Jewish community.

Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump asks, "how the hell did you support President Obama? How did you do it? How did you support the Democrats?" pic.twitter.com/puVJbYg8KF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2019

6. Voting with their feet: Back in Israel’s weird world of election madness, New Right’s Ayelet Shaked and DJ Benn-ett combine for a strange, strange song about the Supreme Court and the army getting a divorce, which I guess would protect soldiers from prosecution somehow?

New Right releases a music video with Ayelet Shaked singing (and Naftali Bennett rapping) about the legal system divorcing the army for its own good. #IsraelElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QhwMlu5iZq — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 6, 2019

But that is nothing compared to a clip of Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin slapping feet, literally, with a TV host. Understanding Hebrew does nothing to explain what the hell is going on.

כאילו, מה זה הדבר הזה ?

מישהו יכול להסביר ? pic.twitter.com/MpjIufXRlP — דינה דיין (@dinadayan) April 6, 2019

7. Small parties, big problems: Meanwhile, pundits are still expressing confusion as to how the right-wing, pot-legalization juggernaut Feiglin is drawing so much support (assuming that video doesn’t sink him.)