Connecticut synagogue evacuated after receiving 2 bomb threats
As American Jews mark one year anniversary of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, police investigate threat to Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport

By JTA Today, 12:34 am 0 Edit
A view of Congregation B'nai Israel in Bridgeport, Conn. (Google Street View via JTA)
A synagogue in Connecticut was evacuated Friday after it received two bomb threats.

Congregation B’nai Israel, a Reform congregation in Bridgeport, was evacuated on Friday while police investigated the threats, the city’s police said on Twitter.

The police department said all had been evacuated safely.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which a gunman killed 11 people.

The American Jewish Committee is organizing a campaign urging people to attend synagogue this Shabbat to show solidarity with Jews in light of the anniversary. The group said that the Bridgeport synagogue had signed up to participate in the campaign.

