Connecticut synagogue evacuated after receiving 2 bomb threats

A synagogue in Connecticut was evacuated Friday after it received two bomb threats.

Congregation B’nai Israel, a Reform congregation in Bridgeport, was evacuated on Friday while police investigated the threats, the city’s police said on Twitter.

The police department said all had been evacuated safely.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which a gunman killed 11 people.

On scene with #BPD, #BFD following bomb threat call. All members and staff of Congregation have safely evacuated. Protocol and precaution as we await K9 unit to clear the building for reentry. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) October 25, 2019

The American Jewish Committee is organizing a campaign urging people to attend synagogue this Shabbat to show solidarity with Jews in light of the anniversary. The group said that the Bridgeport synagogue had signed up to participate in the campaign.