Couple in 80s found dead outside Jerusalem in suspected murder-suicide
Police say evidence at scene reinforces suspicion incident was domestic abuse and not terrorism

By TOI staff Today, 7:05 pm 0 Edit
View of the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, north-east of Jerusalem. April 7, 2015. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, north-east of Jerusalem. April 7, 2015. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The bodies of an Israeli man and a woman in their 80s were found Wednesday in an apartment in the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the deaths and were treating the incident as a murder-suicide, rather than terrorism.

Hebrew media reports said the couple both suffered gunshot wounds.

“Police investigators are working at the scene and have gathered evidence and findings, reinforcing the suspicion that it was a murder-suicide,” the force said in a statement.

Since March, when lockdown measures to prevent the coronavirus spread were introduced, eight women have been murdered in Israel. Police and social service organizations have reported a major rise in domestic violence complaints since the start of the coronavirus crisis, which has been blamed for exacerbating tensions as people were confined together by lockdown measures.

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv last week against the phenomenon, calling for government action to end violence against women.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against violence toward women, on June 1, 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Demonstration organizers said most of the NIS 250 million ($71 million) approved in 2017 for national programs to prevent domestic violence have not yet been transferred to relevant authorities.

Also last week, the Welfare and Social Services Ministry published figures that showed a 112 percent increase in the number of complaints about domestic violence received by its hotline in May compared to April.

In February, the hotline received 316 calls; in March, that went up to 344; and in April, the figure jumped to 849. During May, the hotline received 1,885 calls.

Women’s rights activists have predicted that violence could grow even as restrictions are eased.

