Couple in 80s found dead outside Jerusalem in suspected murder-suicide

The bodies of an Israeli man and a woman in their 80s were found Wednesday in an apartment in the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the deaths and were treating the incident as a murder-suicide, rather than terrorism.

Hebrew media reports said the couple both suffered gunshot wounds.

“Police investigators are working at the scene and have gathered evidence and findings, reinforcing the suspicion that it was a murder-suicide,” the force said in a statement.

Since March, when lockdown measures to prevent the coronavirus spread were introduced, eight women have been murdered in Israel. Police and social service organizations have reported a major rise in domestic violence complaints since the start of the coronavirus crisis, which has been blamed for exacerbating tensions as people were confined together by lockdown measures.

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv last week against the phenomenon, calling for government action to end violence against women.